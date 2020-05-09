Andrew Elias
Andrew Elias

Born: November 19, 1961; in Streator, IL

Died: May 4, 2020; in Streator, IL

Andrew Elias, 58 of Streator passed away Monday (May 4, 2020) at his home.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with a private burial in the St. Stephen?s Cemetery.

The Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Andrew was born on November 19, 1961 in Streator to Bernard and Catherine (Lukach) Elias.

Surviving are children; Michael Elias of Normal, Camden Elias of Streator, Ronald Rathbun Jr, Ryan Rathbun and Kurtis Rathbun all of Streator, sisters; Mary (Patrick) Crofts of Tulsa, OK, Linda (Russell) Young of Melbourne, Australia, Michael (Lisa) Elias of Clinton Twp, MI, BJ Elias of Hampton, GA, step-siblings; Michael (Kate) Murphy of Chicago, Siobhan (Kevin) Elias of Streator, Thomas (Shawn) Murphy of St. Charles and Marty (Mary) Murphy of St. Charles, step-mother Joan (Mel) Treschak of Streator and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and step-father Merle Schomas.

Andrew graduated from Woodland High School in 1979. He was employed at Owens Illinois Glass and was affiliated with Grace Community Church. Andrew enjoyed woodworking and loved sports and enjoyed watching his teams the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Raiders.

Memorials may be made to his family.

Published in My Web Times on May 9, 2020.
