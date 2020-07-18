Andrew H. Marcec
Born: April 26, 1931; in East St. Louis, IL
Died: July 16, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Andrew H. "Andy" Marcec, 89, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Monday, July 20 at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 pm, Sunday, July 19 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery.
Andy was born April 26, 1931 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Andrew Marcec and Anna (Pencak) Finley. He married Susan Foster Campbell in 1994. Andy graduated with his Master's Degree from SIU. He was employed by SIU in medical continuing education for over 20 years. After retiring from SIU, he then spent another nine years at Southern Illinois Healthcare recruiting physicians.
Once retired, Andy found a passion as an avid triathlete, and competing in triathlons throughout the United States. At age 78, he received a silver medal in the 2009 Palo Alto Senior Olympics in the triathlon.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sue; his daughter, Megan (David) Kircher of Yuma, AZ; his son, Stephen Marcec of Carbondale; three step-sons, Bryan (Lynsie) Campbell of Carmel, IN, Craig (Rachel) Campbell of Oglesby, and Timothy (Elizabeth) Campbell of LaSalle; and many adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Andrew, Kenneth, and Brian Foster, Bryan, Craig, and Timothy Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Schmit of Carbondale, Susan Ridgway of Herrin, and David Kircher, of Yuma, AZ.
"Make it a great day."
