1/1
Andrew H. Marcec
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew H. Marcec

Born: April 26, 1931; in East St. Louis, IL

Died: July 16, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Andrew H. "Andy" Marcec, 89, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Monday, July 20 at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 pm, Sunday, July 19 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery.

Andy was born April 26, 1931 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Andrew Marcec and Anna (Pencak) Finley. He married Susan Foster Campbell in 1994. Andy graduated with his Master's Degree from SIU. He was employed by SIU in medical continuing education for over 20 years. After retiring from SIU, he then spent another nine years at Southern Illinois Healthcare recruiting physicians.

Once retired, Andy found a passion as an avid triathlete, and competing in triathlons throughout the United States. At age 78, he received a silver medal in the 2009 Palo Alto Senior Olympics in the triathlon.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sue; his daughter, Megan (David) Kircher of Yuma, AZ; his son, Stephen Marcec of Carbondale; three step-sons, Bryan (Lynsie) Campbell of Carmel, IN, Craig (Rachel) Campbell of Oglesby, and Timothy (Elizabeth) Campbell of LaSalle; and many adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Andrew, Kenneth, and Brian Foster, Bryan, Craig, and Timothy Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Schmit of Carbondale, Susan Ridgway of Herrin, and David Kircher, of Yuma, AZ.

"Make it a great day."

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved