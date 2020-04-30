My Web Times Obituaries
Angela M. Hysell Obituary
Angela M. Hysell

Born: January 27, 1965

Died: April 28, 2020

Angela M. "Angie" Hysell, 55, of Streator passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator.

Born January 27, 1965 in Streator she was the daughter of Archie Sr. and Mildred "Millie" (Casey) Crouch. She married Michael K. Hysell on July 6, 1984. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Kayla Hysell of LaSalle; a son, Michael Hysell Jr. of Streator; grandchildren, Jessie Davis IV and Charlotte Davis; her parents; Archie and Millie Crouch of Streator; brothers, Archie (Beth) Crouch Jr. of Streator, Brian (Christy) Crouch of Streator and Brad (Tara) Crouch of Streator; several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband; maternal grandparents, Lester Crouch and Mary Harlacher; and paternal grandparents, Archie and Bertha Crouch.

Born and raised in Streator she attended Streator Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School. She also attended Illinois Valley Community College.

She had previously worked as a waitress at Oogie's Restaurant. She just recently retired from Northlawn Junior High after 22 years of employment.

She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Moose Club and the Sandy Ford Sportsmen's Club.

Memorials may be directed to .

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com

Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364

815-672-2320
