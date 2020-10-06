Ann-Louise Ferguson
Born: January 13, 1945; in Morris IL
Died: September 28, 2020; in Minocqua, WI
Ann-Louise Ferguson, age 75, of Minocqua, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 13, 1945 in Morris IL, the daughter of Richard and Elenore Johnson.
Ann-Louise graduated from Ottawa Township High School in Ottawa, IL in 1963 and attended Luther College in Decorah, IA, graduating in 1967. She married Richard Ferguson on May 24, 1981. Ann-Louise started working as a telecommunicator for the Illinois State Police and then worked for many years as a Reading Facilitator. She was as a self-employed antique dealer and owner/operator with her husband of an antique and gift store. Ann-Louise enjoyed substitute teaching and volunteering as a swim instructor/lifeguard, participating in various organizations that helped keep our waters clean and being active in her church.
Ann-Louise is preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Lois Johnson of Mission Viejo, CA. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard of Minocqua; son, Adam of Long View, TX and older sister, Karen Collier of Houston,TX.
Memorials in Ann-Louise's name may be directed to the National Headache Foundation (which she suffered with her whole life) or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 E 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at Parkinson's Foundation.
Bolger Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family, 715-356-3200 or visit www.bolgerfuneral.com