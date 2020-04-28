My Web Times Obituaries
Annette Marie Hatzer

Annette Marie Hatzer Obituary
Annette Marie Hatzer

Born: December 24, 1937; in Streator, IL

Died: April 24, 2020; in Pontiac, IL

Annette Marie Hatzer, 82, of Cornell passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Born December 24, 1937 in Streator she was the daughter of John and Mary (Kolesar) Elias. She married Patrick John Hatzer on December 1, 1956 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator.

He preceded her in death on August 18, 2019.

She is survived by a son, Patrick (Aggie) Hatzer Jr., of Streator; daughters, Cindy (Jim) O'Brien of Roscoe, Illinois, Cheryl (Dr. Jeffry) Tillery of Dunlap, Lisa (Gary) Shay of Hoschton, Georgia and Kim (Brian) Martin of Long Point; grandchildren, Sean (Meghan) Cramer, Ryan Cramer, Michelle (Ry) Whittington, Meghan (Chris) Krzan, Jennifer (Seth) Uphoff, Alyssa (Kristina DeRycke) Tillery, Brian Tillery, Maggie Shay, Kelly (Kelsey Jones) Shay, Erin (Jairius) Mayweather, Kevin Shay, Kayla (Ben) Burton, Sarah (Mathew Spencer) Martin; 11 great grandchildren (and two on the way); brothers, Robert Elias of Streator and John "Jack" Elias of Ottawa; numerous nieces and nephews survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Sean Patrick Hatzer; sisters, Betty Louis, Eva Kauth, Lucille Rogers, Marlene Roberts and Yvonne Ratliff; and brothers, Louis and Donald Elias.

Born and raised in Streator she attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1955.

She was a homemaker through the years and lived in the Cornell area after her marriage.

She was a longtime member of St. Anthony Church. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of her church and also served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Memorials may be directed to the American .

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com

