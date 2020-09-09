Anthony P. Meyers
Anthony "Tony" P. Meyers, 87, longtime resident of Northfield, at rest September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Mary Linnee Hagi. Loving father of Valerie (John) Lochner and Craig (Imelda) Meyers. Proud grandfather of Brian, Jeffrey, and Alexa Lochner and Alexander Franco.Dear Brother of Dorothy Hozie. And the late James, Robert, William, and John Meyers.
Tony grew up on a small farm in Streator, IL. He served in the Airforce during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he returned home and rekindled a relationship with a childhood friend, who was to become his wife of 63 years. Tony graduated from the University of Illinois Champaign with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, in 1961. He was hired by North American Aviation, located in Los Angeles, before joining the Illinois Institute of Technology Research Institute.
From 1961 until 1973 while at IITRT, Tony was involved with Mechanical Strength of Materials and Stress Analysis. He was involved with a NASA project that contributed to building the Lunar Module that landed on the Moon. It was during this time he became a Certified Professional Engineer. In 1973 until his retirement in 1993, Tony took a position with Packaging Corporation of America, as a Project Engineer, where he was known as "The Professor". Tony loved gardening and landscape projects, always building a flower bed or a retaining wall. Other hobbies included wood carving, especially ducks and other birds. He also was an avid reader of historical nonfiction biographies and loved to travel to historical sites throughout the country. His travels also took him canoeing in the Boundary Waters in Ely Minnesota.
Memorial Visitation Friday September 11, 2020, 11am until 1pm. At the N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview.
Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your favorite charity
in Tony's name. Information 847-998-1020.