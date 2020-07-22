Arlene Jeanette Nickle
Born: August 3, 1929
Died: July 18, 2020
Arlene Jeanette (Alsvig) Nickle, 90, of Ottawa, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion. Due to the continued pandemic, private graveside services were held on Tuesday, July 21, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa. Arrangements were through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Arlene was born on August 3, 1929 in Ottawa to Thore and Myrtle (Boe) Alsvig. She was a waitress for many years at Len-Rico's Restaurant in Ottawa, and later at the Green Mill. She married Charles Robert Nickle on August 28, 1949 at the home of her parents in Ottawa. Arlene was a member of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church. She devoted her life to her family and serving the Lord.
She is survived by two daughters Nancy (Randy) Polach, of Ottawa, and Cindy Nickle, of Australia, and one son, Duane Nickle (Golden Child), of Ottawa, 5 grandchildren, Mandie (Gerald) Wesbecker, of Ottawa, Brett (Andrea) Polach, of Arizona, Brittany (Austin) Stephens, of Arizona, Haley (Dan) Platten, of Australia, and Kenzie St George, of Australia, and 11 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Omi Jovanovich, Sandra Wilson, and Pearl Pastorik, and one brother, Wayne (Sharon) Alsvig.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband on April 17, 2006, a grandson, Scottie Polach, 2 sisters, Thelma Kyle, and Mildred Alsvig, and 2 brothers, Marvin and Marshall Alsvig.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
