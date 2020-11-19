Arthur E. Kardas
Born: April 14, 1921; in Peru, IL
Died: November 15, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
Arthur E. "Art" Kardas, 99, a lifelong resident of LaSalle, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 as a resident of the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle. He was very proud of that facility since he was one of the local military veterans who lobbied for the facility to be built on the location of the old St. Mary's Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Valentine's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will follow in St. Valentine's Cemetery, Spring Valley with full military rites conducted by the U.S. Army and the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be 9:30-10:50 AM Monday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Arthur was born April 14, 1921 in Peru to Anton and Gertrude (Wojciechowski) Kardas. He married Harriet Konczak on May 15, 1943 at St. Joseph's Church in LaSalle. She passed away May 18, 2004.
Arthur was a military veteran and a steadfast supporter of the military. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 1942 and served until February 1946. During World War II, Arthur served in the U.S. Army 52nd Engineers. After his training at Fort Pierce, Florida in amphibious landing operations, he was transferred to the Pacific Theater where he participated in the Eastern Mandates Operations.
Following his discharge from the Army, Arthur went to work at Bakelite Corporation in Ottawa, which later became Union Carbide and then American Hoechst, where he remained until his retirement.
During his work life and retirement, his military affiliations did not end. Arthur was a longtime member of the LaSalle VFW where he served in many capacities including Quartermaster and Post Commander. He was also a longtime member of the Peru VFW where he served in several capacities including Quartermaster and was appointed National Aide de Camp. He attended state VFW conventions frequently.
After returning from a trip to France in 2009, where he visited the beaches at Normandy where other members of the 52nd Engineers fought during World War II, Arthur was instrumental in arranging for the Veterans Memorial in Peru that was erected to honor all those local men and women who served in all branches of the military.
Arthur's love of the community was also exemplified by his work at the LaSalle County Historical Society where he volunteered for many years. In addition, Arthur was an active member of the Peru Eagles club.
Arthur always commented on how proud he was of his community and the friendships he made. He also enjoyed traveling and most of all family.
Survivors include two sons, James Kardas and his wife, Linda (nee Carr) of Granville and Kim Kardas and his wife, Penny (nee Fukuya) of Park Ridge; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Amy Raines and her husband, Justin and their children Rylee and Hayden of Murphysboro, Michael Kardas and his wife, Gabrielle (nee Wood) and their children Hailey, Ginger and Reagan of Bloomington, Kristen Kardas of Chicago and Scott Kardas of Seoul, South Korea.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, Arthur would wish that those interested would donate to the Wounded Warrior Project
or the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.