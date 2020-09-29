Arthur L. Smith, Sr.
Born: April 18, 1932
Died: September 25, 2020
Arthur L. Smith, Sr., 88, of Peru, died on Friday, September 25, at the Ottawa Pavilion.
He was born on April 18, 1932 in Vermont, Illinois to Fred and Ada (Hoppings) Smith. He was employed at L.O.F. until his retirement. He was a member of the Illinois Sheriff's Association, and Glass workers Local 19. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
He is survived by his wife, Opal "Polly" Smith, of Ottawa, 3 sons: Arthur L. Smith, Jr. of Peru, Shawn Smith of Colorado, and Terry Smith, of LaSalle, one daughter, Deena Smith, of Colorado, nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jamey Smith.
Services will be private.
