Arthur L. Smith Sr.
Arthur L. Smith, Sr.

Born: April 18, 1932

Died: September 25, 2020

Arthur L. Smith, Sr., 88, of Peru, died on Friday, September 25, at the Ottawa Pavilion.

He was born on April 18, 1932 in Vermont, Illinois to Fred and Ada (Hoppings) Smith. He was employed at L.O.F. until his retirement. He was a member of the Illinois Sheriff's Association, and Glass workers Local 19. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

He is survived by his wife, Opal "Polly" Smith, of Ottawa, 3 sons: Arthur L. Smith, Jr. of Peru, Shawn Smith of Colorado, and Terry Smith, of LaSalle, one daughter, Deena Smith, of Colorado, nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jamey Smith.

Services will be private.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



Published in My Web Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
