Audrey Ann Cabal
Born: April 23, 1946
Died: March 23, 2020
Audrey Ann Cabal, 73, of Streator went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Her strong devotion to Jesus Christ gave her much peace and comfort during many challenging seasons in life.
Audrey was born on April 23, 1946 in Peru to Michael and Mary (Drag) Rogalla. She married Donald Cabal on October 8, 1966. He survives.
Audrey was a loving wife to Donald and devoted mother to Annette (Thom) Coplin, Amy Cabal and Brian (Julie) Cabal and a caring grandmother to Sarah Coplin, Michael, Joshua, Jacob and Nicholas Cabal and sister Alice Mayszak whom all these she loved and touched deeply.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Leo, and sister Dorothy.
Audrey graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1964. She was a child care provider in her home. She always felt drawn to the spark in children's eyes. Audrey was a beautiful, loving, soft spoken person who put others above herself. She seemed to always be drawn to brokenness in others. She reached, out with the heart of Christ, through various ways, but most common by sending cards of encouragement. Her heart was to draw people to the Cross-a life found in Jesus Christ.
Audrey was a very devoted grandmother who always put her grandchildren first. She enjoyed attending their sports events and other key moments of importance in their lives. One of her greatest joys was playing board games with her grandchildren. She found much joy in sewing and attending live musicals as well.
Through unwavering faith in God, her strong will to live, and the love and prayers of family and friends she found much strength.
Memorials may be made to her family.
A walk through visitation will be held Monday from 12 - 2 PM at the WInterrowd Funeral Home with limited contact and limited people in the facility at a time. Private family services will be held following and burial will be in the Hope Cemetery.
