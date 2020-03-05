|
|
Audrey Mulholland
Born: May 21, 1931
Died: March 2, 2020
Audrey Mulholland, 88, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Monday March 2, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion surrounded by her friends.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm March 6, 2020 at Ottawa Funeral Home, with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be 10:30 to time of service at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery.
Audrey was born May 21, 1931, in Robeson Twp. Berks Co. PA, to Harry L. and Margaret (Foreman) Moyer . She married David Mulholland on April 30, 1949, he died November 15, 2013.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Bob) Johnston, two sons David and Tim Mulholland, eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, three brothers Stuart (Anna Mae), Rodney and Ronald Moyer.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and step-father
Pallbearers will be Jeff and Jake Kofoid, Beau and Brady Ewers.
Memorials may be directed to Ottawa Pavilion activities program .
