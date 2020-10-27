Austin M. ZimmermanBorn: March 18, 1999; in Kankakee, ILDied: October 22, 2020; in Peoria, ILAustin M. Zimmerman, 21, of Streator passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday (October 28, 2020) from 1PM-3PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home.Austin was born March 18, 1999 in Kankakee to Robert & Melissa (Edman) Zimmerman Jr. He was engaged to Marisol Green. She preceded him in death on October 8, 2020.He is survived by his father Robert Zimmerman Jr. of Morris, mother Melissa Edman of Sedalia, MO, brothers Dylan Nelson of Sedalia, MO, and Logan Edman of Streator, a sister Elizabeth Esselman of Sedalia, MO, and a niece Rosalyn.Austin graduated from Streator High School in 2018. He was employed at Al's Steakhouse in Streator. Austin was a donor to the Gift of Hope.Memorials may be directed to the family of Austin Zimmerman to be donated to a charity that he would have supported.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703