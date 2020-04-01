|
|
Barbara Ann Kerwin
Born: September 9, 1939
Died: March 29, 2020
Barbara Ann Kerwin of Apache Junction, AZ, formally of Ottawa, IL passed peacefully in her sleep after a long illness on Saturday March 29, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Cathy (Collins) Moats.
Private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Barbara was born on September 9, 1939 in Ottawa, IL to Clause & Gladys (Carrithers) Meiners. She and her second husband, Gerald Kerwin, were married in 1981. They moved to Arizona in 2001 where she loved to dance at the social gatherings and play bingo. Barb loved dogs. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching game shows, visits with her children and grandchildren, and her sense of humor was unmatched.
She is survived by her three children, Crystal Collins of AZ, Cathy (Gary) Moats of Ottawa, IL, and John (Karen) Collins of Peoria, IL; four grandchildren John and Michael Moats, Kaycee Collins (Zach Kaitz) and Tim (Laura) Collins; and one great grandchild, Hudson Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 30 years Gerald Kerwin, who passed in 2011; a brother, Robert Meiners; two sisters Doris Smith and Margaret "Margo" Bowman; and her parents. We will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, please share a memory you have of Barbara.
