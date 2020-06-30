Barbara F. Lorey
Born: December 13, 1935; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 26, 2020; in Streator, IL
Barbara F. Lorey, 84, of Streator, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30th, at Solon-Telford Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Callister officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Barbara was born December 13, 1935 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Erickson) Moravek. She married Robert F. Lorey December 5, 1954 at Hickem Air Base, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Surviving are her husband, Robert; two daughters, Susan (Richard) Hanson and Karen (Ed) Davis, all of Streator; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret (Wayne) Johnston of Kankakee.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Nancy Thies.
Barbara was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she was member of the choir and active in the church adult literacy program.
She had been employed as an LPN at St. Mary' Hospital and at the office of Dr. John Podzamsky for many years.
Barbara enjoyed participating in the Sweet Adelines, bowling, and gardening. The family would like to give special thanks for the care given to Barbara at Heritage Health of Streator and Joliet Area Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul?s Lutheran Church.You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.#rd.com.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 30, 2020.