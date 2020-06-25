Barbara French Sanderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara French Sanderson

Born: July 24, 1923

Died: June 17, 2020

Barbara French "Bobi" Sanderson, daughter of Sally and Melvin French, was born in Ottawa, Illinois on July 24, 1923, and died peacefully at home in Sarasota, Florida on June 17, 2020. She was married to Edward G. "Sandy" Sanderson and lived in Evanston, Illinois until retiring to Longboat Key, Florida.

For full obituary visit www.toalebrothers.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved