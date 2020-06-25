Barbara French Sanderson
Born: July 24, 1923
Died: June 17, 2020
Barbara French "Bobi" Sanderson, daughter of Sally and Melvin French, was born in Ottawa, Illinois on July 24, 1923, and died peacefully at home in Sarasota, Florida on June 17, 2020. She was married to Edward G. "Sandy" Sanderson and lived in Evanston, Illinois until retiring to Longboat Key, Florida.
For full obituary visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 25, 2020.