Barbara A. (Raymond) Goetsch
Born: October 23, 1933; in Streator, IL
Died: November 20, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Barbara Goetsch, 87, of Ottawa passed away Friday, Nov. 20, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Patrick Church in Ottawa with the Rev. Gary Caster, Parochial Vicar, officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Streator. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the services. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines, capacity limitations will be in effect, and social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Barbara was born on October 23, 1933 in Streator to Arthur and Muriel (Luke) Raymond. She married Louis X. Goetsch on July 23, 1956 at St. Anthony's Church in Streator. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Ottawa. She received her master's degree from Northern Illinois University. Barb started her career as an English teacher at Central Jr. High in 1971, Retiring as Dean of Students from Shepherd Jr. High in 2003. In the Summer months Barb Loved to work at the family farm produce stand and continued for many years after retirement. Then Barb and her Husband Lou would spend the winter months in Arizona, California, and Florida. Barb was a very giving person, every year she would have all of the family and friends over for the holidays. She usually had more Christmas gifts for the grandchildren than their own parents would buy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Louis, 3 sons, Louis (Michele) Goetsch, Jeff (Kathy) Goetsch, and Tim Goetsch, all of Ottawa, 10 grandchildren: Ayla Goetsch, Kiley Goetsch, Collin Goetsch, Alec Goetsch, Megan York, Jared Byrd, Mollie Goetsch, Colby Reed, Logan Goetsch and Kailey Goetsch. and one brother, David (Kathleen) Raymond, of Iowa City, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son Gary.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorials May be directed to St. Patrick Parish.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
