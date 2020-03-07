|
|
Barbara J. Bradley
Born: February 1, 1936; in Streator, IL
Died: March 5, 2020; in Streator, IL
Barbara J. "Barb" Bradley, 84, of Streator passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence in Streator.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 A.M. Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Her nephew Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Tuesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be, Tana Danko, Tom Bradley, Daniel Danko, Jon Kaschak, David Finney and Dale Chalkey.
Born February 1, 1936 in Streator she was the daughter of Donald and Pauline (Lilja) Lux. She married Thomas D. Bradley on November 19, 1959 at St. Anthony Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Tim (Teri) Bradley of Streator; grandchildren, Tom (Kayla) Bradley of Streator and Tana (Daniel) Danko of Streator; and a sister, Marilyn (Keith) Brownsey of Streator.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Kaschak.
Born and raised in Streator she attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School.
She worked through the years for Northlawn Junior High School in the office for over 30 years.
She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel School or Streator Unlimited.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com