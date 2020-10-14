Benjamin Scott Behrens
Born: September 17, 1987
Died: October 4, 2020
Benjamin Scott Behrens "Bud", age 33, of Pueblo, Colorado, (formerly of Wenona, Illinois) gained his wings on Saturday, October 4th of 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Ben on Wednesday, October 14th at Red Dog Grill in Ottawa from 5pm to 8pm.
Ben was born September 17, 1987 in Fort Riley, Kansas. He is the son of Lori Hoffner Behrens of Ottawa, Illinois and Scott Behrens of Streator, Illinois. Ben is survived by his fiancé, Marina Slyter of Pueblo, Colorado and their two sons, Greyson Benjamin Behrens (3) and Maximus James Behrens (9 months). He leaves behind his mother, Lori Hoffner Behrens, two sisters, Nichole (Jason) Rohwer and Jennifer Behrens (Casey McCrea), father, Scott Behrens, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was adored by his nieces and nephews.
Ben was employed at Ewing Irrigation in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was known as everyone's "Go to Guy". Ben was a hard worker and provider for his family. He was a free spirit who accomplished so much in such a short amount of time. His greatest accomplishment was becoming a daddy. Ben was proud of the life he created.
He enjoyed music in all forms, concerts and festivals. He fell in love with the Colorado Mountains. He loved hiking with his "first baby" Kamuy and camping with friends. His smile was contagious and his energy was bright. Ben never knew a stranger and made friends wherever he traveled.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
