Bernadine A. Denaple
Born: July 10, 1931; in Odell, IL
Died: November 15, 2020; in Fairbury, IL
Bernadine A. Denaple, 89 of Fairbury and formerly of Ransom, passed away at 5:45am, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence in Fairbury.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom at a later date with burial to follow in Allen Twp. Cemetery, Ransom. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Church, Ransom or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.
Bernadine was born July 10, 1931 in Odell, IL, a daughter of John and Mary Gray Hoegger. She married Wayne L. Denaple on July 28, 1951 in Odell. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2020.
Survivors include her daughters, Anne (Steve) Mund of Odell, Patricia (Mark) Stoeckel of Odell and Mary Russell of Fairbury; sons, James (Karron) Denaple of Gainesville, GA, John Denaple of Dahlonega, GA and Jerold Denaple of Buford, GA; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and one sister, Joan Bolen of Pontiac.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Jean Griffith and Frances Pfeifer; brothers, John C. and James Hoegger; a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Denaple and a son-in-law, Larry Russell.
Bernadine was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ransom and belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also on the Ransom Grade School Board of Education and was a member of the Kimble Thimble Quilting Society.
A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com
.