Bernice A. Neiggemann
Born: March 8, 1924 in Crosby, ND
Died: May 22, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Bernice A. Neiggemann, 96, of Streator passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion in Ottawa.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator.
Born March 8, 1924 in Crosby, North Dakota she was the daughter of Alfred and Laura (Thompson) Vindedahl. She married Howard Hoffmeyer on September 23, 1942. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1961. She later married Richard Neiggemann on December 28, 1968. He preceded her in death on November 8, 1992.
Bernice had been employed at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, past vice president of the Streator Garden Club, AARP and a former member of the Moose Lodge, Streator. She attended school in North Dakota, prior to moving to Streator in 1951.
She is survived by daughters, Sharelle (Ron) Kmetz of Streator and Phyllis (Daniel) Briner of St.Germain WI; sons, Lynn Hoffmeyer of St. Paul MN,, Bernard Hoffmeyer of Streator and daughter-in-law, Barbara Hoffmeyer, Ancona; 16 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a son, Robert Hoffmeyer, a grandson, Jeffry Kmetz; and a daughters- in- law, Mary Kay Hoffmeyer and Mary Patricia Hoffmeyer.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the Ottawa Pavilion or Vitas Hospice.
