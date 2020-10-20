Bernice Barr
Born: April 15, 1919; in Tonica, IL
Died: October 16, 2020; in Bushnell, IL
Bernice (Barber) Barr, 101, of Bushnell, formerly of Tonica, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Courtyard Estates of Bushnell.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Tonica United Methodist Church with Rev. Deepak Holkar, pastor and Rev. Denira Parra officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Tonica. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday in the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mrs. Barr was born on April 15, 1919 in rural Tonica to Isaac and Ora (Chamberlin) Barber. She married Lewis Barr on March 1, 1942 in the Lostant United Methodist Church. Bernice assisted her husband in farming before they owned and managed Leonore Grain and Supply Company. She was a member of the Tonica United Methodist Church, Thursday Club and was a talented china painter.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Ron) Rapp of Bushnell; one granddaughter, Trisha (Todd) Pardue of Bowling Green, KY; two great-grandchildren, Dawson and Bodie Pardue; and one son in-law, Elton Brakhane of Sun City AZ.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters, Nancy Brakhane and Jean Battaglia; one sister, Bretice Bangert; and one son in-law, Frank Battaglia.
Pallbearers will be Todd Pardue, Dawson Pardue, Ron Bangert, Ron Turchi, Mike Barr, Jon Janz, and Nathan Janz.
Memorial contributions may be directed the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, Glaucoma Research Foundation or to the donor's choice.
