|
|
Bernice C. Sopher
Born: June 14, 1923
Died: April 27, 2020
Bernice C. Sopher, 96 of Streator passed away peacefully at her home on Monday (April 27, 2020) with her family at her side.
Following cremation a private family service will be held with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bernice was born on June 14, 1923 in Streator to Fred and Anna (Crouch) Kreier. She married Theodore Sopher on May 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 8, 1981.
Surviving are daughters; Diane (Craig) McCoy of Lakeland, FL and Paula (Wayne) Cunningham of Lakeland, FL, grandchildren; Cori McCoy, Lynn Achurch (John), Shawn Gillman, Larry M. Gillman (Anastasia) and Teddy Gillman (Jessica), great-grandchildren; Madeleine Gillman, August Gillman, Alivia Gillman and Alex Gillman, brother Ronald Kreier (Margie) of Streator and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother Clarence in infancy, sisters; Ethel Niblock, Gertrude LaRette, Erma Keszei, Irene Cox and Ramona Harding.
Bernice attended Streator Grade Schools and High School. In her earlier years she worked at the family business Kreiers Tap. She was very active with the Streator Moose Lodge a lifetime member since 1959 and the Women of the Moose. She was active in Civil Defense. She spent her days with Shawn and her family telling stories of the past, watching the Chicago Cubs, and playing games with her great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to her nephew Rev. Rodney Kreier for the bedside prayers.
Memorials may be made in her name to Moose Heart.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703
www.winterrowdfh.com