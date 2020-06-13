Bernie Osborne



Born: October 22, 1953



Died: June 12, 2020



Bernie "Pogo" Osborne, 66, of Ottawa passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



He was born on October 22, 1953 in Spring Valley, IL to Bernard T. and Wilma (Houchens) Osborne.



Survivors include his wife, Leah (Kolesar) Osborne; six children; several grandchildren; three sisters; and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Per his wishes, there will be no services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store