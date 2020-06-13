Bernie Osborne
Bernie Osborne

Born: October 22, 1953

Died: June 12, 2020

Bernie "Pogo" Osborne, 66, of Ottawa passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born on October 22, 1953 in Spring Valley, IL to Bernard T. and Wilma (Houchens) Osborne.

Survivors include his wife, Leah (Kolesar) Osborne; six children; several grandchildren; three sisters; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
