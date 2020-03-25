|
Beryl Tullis
Born: September 5, 1932
Died: March 20, 2020
Beryl Tullis, 87, of Ottawa passed away on March 20, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
Private family services will take place at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Beryl was born on September 5, 1932 in Plymouth County, Iowa to Willis John and Ora Fern (Woodley) Tullis. He married Madeline M. Corliss on June 2, 1962 in Chicago. Beryl was a civil engineer and worked of the Illinois Department of Transportation. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Ottawa, the Rod and Gun club, and a Monday night Golf Club at Senica's Oak Ridge. Beryl wintered at High Chaparral in Casa Grande Arizona, and loved his time spent there, especially listening to the bands and riding his four-wheeler.
He is survived by 3 children, Linda (Mike) Pubentz, of Ottawa, Cheryl Ann Damron, of LaSalle, and Steven Beryl (Georgia) Tullis, of LaSalle, 5 grandchildren, Ryan Michael, Katherine Marie and Jenna Christine Pubentz, Jacob Ryan Damron, and Jessica Lynn Peterson, and 3 sisters Norma Philips of Merrill, IA, Verda Frahm, of Mapleton, IA, and VerJean (Ben) Luense, of Springfield, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Madeline on August 7, 2006, and a brother Lowell Tullis.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated later.
