Bessie J. Gray



Bessie J. Gray, 84 of Streator passed away Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at the Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center.



Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held Monday from 5 - 7 PM. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, social distancing practices will followed at the Winterrowd Funeral Home.





