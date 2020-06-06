Bessie J. Gray
Bessie J. Gray

Bessie J. Gray, 84 of Streator passed away Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at the Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center.

Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held Monday from 5 - 7 PM. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, social distancing practices will followed at the Winterrowd Funeral Home.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
