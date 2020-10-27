Betsy J. Penoyer



Born: March 26, 1955; Streator



Died: October 18, 2020; Portland, Oregon



PORTLAND, Ore. – Betsy J. Penoyer, 65, passed away Sunday, October 18 at her son's home in Portland, OR.



Born March 26, 1955, in Streator, she was the daughter of William and Marion (Klein) Batkiewicz. She married Ted Penoyer on March 13, 1985.



She is survived by her son, Michael of Portland, a sister, Mary Beth (Daniel) Snow of Streator, and brothers, Bill (Kate) Batkiewicz of Bourbonnais and Jim (Shawn) Batkiewicz of Streator. Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews also survive. She also leaves behind many good friends and her credit union family.



She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.



She attended St Anthony's Grade School and was a 1977 graduate of Streator High. School.



She worked at Associates Finance in Streator for 10 years. She then worked at Financial Plus Credit Union (formerly Glass Workers) in Ottawa, IL for over 36 years and was one of their longest serving employees. She started her career as the loan department receptionist, she moved into a loan officer position, then became assistant Vice President of lending and ended her career as Vice President of lending. She wasa very dedicated employee and her expertise and insight were instrumental to the growth and success of the credit union.



In accordance with Betsy's wishes, there will be no services.



Cremation rights were accorded by Hustad Funeral Home in Portland.



Memorials may be made at Financial Plus Credit Union in Ottawa.





