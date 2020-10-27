1/1
Betsy J. Penoyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy J. Penoyer

Born: March 26, 1955; Streator

Died: October 18, 2020; Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Betsy J. Penoyer, 65, passed away Sunday, October 18 at her son's home in Portland, OR.

Born March 26, 1955, in Streator, she was the daughter of William and Marion (Klein) Batkiewicz. She married Ted Penoyer on March 13, 1985.

She is survived by her son, Michael of Portland, a sister, Mary Beth (Daniel) Snow of Streator, and brothers, Bill (Kate) Batkiewicz of Bourbonnais and Jim (Shawn) Batkiewicz of Streator. Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews also survive. She also leaves behind many good friends and her credit union family.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She attended St Anthony's Grade School and was a 1977 graduate of Streator High. School.

She worked at Associates Finance in Streator for 10 years. She then worked at Financial Plus Credit Union (formerly Glass Workers) in Ottawa, IL for over 36 years and was one of their longest serving employees. She started her career as the loan department receptionist, she moved into a loan officer position, then became assistant Vice President of lending and ended her career as Vice President of lending. She wasa very dedicated employee and her expertise and insight were instrumental to the growth and success of the credit union.

In accordance with Betsy's wishes, there will be no services.

Cremation rights were accorded by Hustad Funeral Home in Portland.

Memorials may be made at Financial Plus Credit Union in Ottawa.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hustad Funeral Home
7232 N Richmond Ave
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 286-9663
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hustad Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved