Betty Ann EutisBorn: April 15, 1933; in Ottawa, ILDied: April 30, 2020; in Grand Ridge, ILBetty Ann Eutis, 87 of Grand Ridge passed away Thursday (April 30, 2020) at her home.A public walk thru visitation with no family present will be held Monday from 5 - 7 PM at the Grand Ridge Funeral Home with a limited number of no more than 10 people at one given time. A private graveside service will be held at the Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Ottawa.Grand Ridge Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangementsBetty was born on April 15, 1933 in Ottawa to George D. and Fern (Waggner) Kennedy Sr. She married Mervin Eutis in August of 1952. He survives.Also surviving are son; Mark (Kathleen) Eutis of Sebring, FL, Larry Eutis of Grand Ridge, daughter; Vicky (Dave) Larson of Ottawa, grandchildren; Terry (April) Eutis, Erica Swartzmiller, Stephanie Eutis, Krista Wind and Jessica Larson, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, sisters; Juanita Garrett of Decatur and Penelope (Gerard) Besenhard of Utica and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Tracy Harden, brother George Kennedy Jr, sisters Donna Kennedy and Patricia Forsyth.Betty graduated from the Ottawa Township High School in 1952 and she enjoyed baking, cooking and sewing.