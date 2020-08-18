1/
Betty J. Carroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Carroll

Born: January 20, 1933

Died: August 16,2020

Betty J. Carroll, 87, of Marseilles, IL, passed away August 16,2020. She was born January 20, 1933 to the late Richard and Ruby (Presley) Miller.

Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Robert E. Carroll. She is survived by her son, Richard E. Carroll of Marseilles; her daughter Pamela (John) Price of Marseilles as well as two grandchildren, Brian (Anne) Price of Seneca, IL and Eric (Erin) Price of Ottawa, IL. Betty was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Taylor price, Hayden Price, Brian Price Jr. and Ethan Price, all of Ottawa.

Betty was preceded in death by two sister, Shirley (Raymond) Mills and Joan (Ralph) Toftoy.

Betty requested an intimate burial along with a wish for all who loved her to celebrate her life. She would frequently say of her life, "Boy, I could write a book - a good book" and anyone whose life she touched knew that was so true!

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved