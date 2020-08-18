Betty J. Carroll
Born: January 20, 1933
Died: August 16,2020
Betty J. Carroll, 87, of Marseilles, IL, passed away August 16,2020. She was born January 20, 1933 to the late Richard and Ruby (Presley) Miller.
Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Robert E. Carroll. She is survived by her son, Richard E. Carroll of Marseilles; her daughter Pamela (John) Price of Marseilles as well as two grandchildren, Brian (Anne) Price of Seneca, IL and Eric (Erin) Price of Ottawa, IL. Betty was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Taylor price, Hayden Price, Brian Price Jr. and Ethan Price, all of Ottawa.
Betty was preceded in death by two sister, Shirley (Raymond) Mills and Joan (Ralph) Toftoy.
Betty requested an intimate burial along with a wish for all who loved her to celebrate her life. She would frequently say of her life, "Boy, I could write a book - a good book" and anyone whose life she touched knew that was so true!
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300www.ottawafuneralhome.com