Betty J. GreenBorn: October 27, 1937; in Streator, ILDied: August 25, 2020; in Joliet, ILBetty J. Green (nee Creamean), age 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet, IL with family at her side. Born October 27, 1937 in Streator, IL, graduated from Marquette High School, Ottawa, IL, Class of 1955 and came to Joliet in 1957.She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Woodlawn Ave. in Joliet and its Paulites. Betty was a lifetime member of the Women's Catholic Order of Foresters. She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs Fan. She enjoyed going to Spring Training in Arizona and especially traveling around the country with her family to see the Cubs play. She also enjoyed kicking her heels to dancing to a polka.Betty is survived by her daughter, Lori Green; granddaughter, Sara (Kyle) Kolodziej; great-grandchildren, Collin Kolodziej and Aubree Kolodziej; and niece, nephews, great-niece, great-nephews and dear friends.Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Green; daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Green (2017); parents, Andrew and Leona (Grein) Kuremyan; grandparents, Andrew and Susan Kuremyan; sisters, Marcy Geheber and Mary Ann Doermann; and nephew, Thomas Doermann.Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Followed by a procession to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Streator, IL.Thank you to the wonderful staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice for all their loving and tender care.In lieu of flowers, Betty wanted donations to be given to the Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon (SRJC) for program scholarships for individuals with disabilities, in care of Joliet Park District, Attn: Brad Staab, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL. 60435 or Joliet Area Community Hospice.