|
|
Betty J. Morgan
Born: September 13, 1939
Died: March 30, 2020
Betty J. Morgan, 80, of Streator passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services for Betty Morgan will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.
Private Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Craig Morgan, Rich Engstrom, Michael Fraga and Morgan Fraga.
Funeral services and a public visitation will be held at a later date.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born September 13, 1939 in Windsor, North Carolina she was the daughter of William C. and Betty S. (Lawrence) White. She married Richard L. "Dick" Morgan on April 10, 1960 at the First Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Laura (Richard) Engstrom of Streator and a son, Craig (Spring Rice) Morgan of Pontiac; grandchildren, Michael (Lisa Haughtigan) Fraga of Ottawa, Morgan (Taylor) Fraga of Pekin, McKinlee Morgan of Pontiac and Kallen Morgan of Pontiac; a great grandson, Griffey Fraga; and a sister, Ann (Jim) Thorne of Odell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Sue Ogden.
Born and raised in North Carolina she attended Windsor schools and graduated from Windsor High School in the class of 1958.
Her family moved to Streator when she was 19 and she lived the rest of her life here.
After raising her family Betty worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company and RR Donnelly in Dwight.
She was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church. Through the years she was active with the Streator Community Youth Program and Relay for Life. She also enjoyed going to the YMCA and participating in the Silver Sneakers Program.
Betty loved the Chicago Cubs and sports of all types. She particularly enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.
Memorials may be directed to the Primitive Methodist Church.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com Solon-Telford Funeral Home 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364 815-672-2320