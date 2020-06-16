Betty Jean Malinsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Malinsky

Born: September 13, 1923

Died: June 13, 2020

Betty Jean (Qualls) Malinsky, known to her family as "Boom", was born September 13, 1923 in Valier, IL. to Leslie and Vera (Lowry) Qualls. She died June 13, 2020 in Ottawa, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Her father, Les, was a coal miner, had a barbershop and insurance business. Betty graduated from Valier High School in 1941 and was active in band and debate. She never stopped debating with all of us.

Her mother insisted that she finish college, and they housed single, female teachers when Betty was young so that she would get the idea to go to college. She attended Southern Illinois Normal University in Carbondale, graduating in 1946. She left the university in her senior year to marry Lt. Dave Malinsky on February 23, 1945. Dave was in the Marines and headed to the Pacific. She and Dave returned to Carbondale after WWII and both finished school.

She taught Home Economics for four years before having her children. She returned to college in the 1960's at age 43 to qualify to teach art at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Il. She was an accomplished artist herself and leaves a collection of original paintings. She spent many hours creating a beautiful home for her family with many do-it-herself projects.

She lived in Rockton, Illinois when Dave served as superintendent at Hononegah. They enjoyed 23 years of retirement in Bella Vista, Arkansas, six years in Urbana, Illinois and moved to Ottawa in 2006.

She is survived by sons Steve (Mary) in Ottawa, Scott in Mancos, Colorado. Grandchildren Michael (Lynn Liao) Malinsky from Dartmouth Nova Scotia, Davy (Sunie Silva) Malinsky from Grand Lake, Colorado, Katie (Adrian Gaudreau) Malinsky from Denver, Colorado, and Beth (Steve) Govertsen from Glen Ellyn, Illinois and four great grandchildren, Madelyn and William Govertsen, Oskar Malinsky Liao, Maxine Gaudreau.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dave Malinsky in 2011. Memorials may be sent to the library of the donor's choice.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
June 15, 2020
remember having dinner at her house with Dave( Sockness), it was the first time I had red velvet cake!!!!! Scott, Dave and I are so sorry to hear about your mom
Pam & Dave Sockness
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved