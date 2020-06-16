Betty Jean Malinsky
Born: September 13, 1923
Died: June 13, 2020
Betty Jean (Qualls) Malinsky, known to her family as "Boom", was born September 13, 1923 in Valier, IL. to Leslie and Vera (Lowry) Qualls. She died June 13, 2020 in Ottawa, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Her father, Les, was a coal miner, had a barbershop and insurance business. Betty graduated from Valier High School in 1941 and was active in band and debate. She never stopped debating with all of us.
Her mother insisted that she finish college, and they housed single, female teachers when Betty was young so that she would get the idea to go to college. She attended Southern Illinois Normal University in Carbondale, graduating in 1946. She left the university in her senior year to marry Lt. Dave Malinsky on February 23, 1945. Dave was in the Marines and headed to the Pacific. She and Dave returned to Carbondale after WWII and both finished school.
She taught Home Economics for four years before having her children. She returned to college in the 1960's at age 43 to qualify to teach art at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Il. She was an accomplished artist herself and leaves a collection of original paintings. She spent many hours creating a beautiful home for her family with many do-it-herself projects.
She lived in Rockton, Illinois when Dave served as superintendent at Hononegah. They enjoyed 23 years of retirement in Bella Vista, Arkansas, six years in Urbana, Illinois and moved to Ottawa in 2006.
She is survived by sons Steve (Mary) in Ottawa, Scott in Mancos, Colorado. Grandchildren Michael (Lynn Liao) Malinsky from Dartmouth Nova Scotia, Davy (Sunie Silva) Malinsky from Grand Lake, Colorado, Katie (Adrian Gaudreau) Malinsky from Denver, Colorado, and Beth (Steve) Govertsen from Glen Ellyn, Illinois and four great grandchildren, Madelyn and William Govertsen, Oskar Malinsky Liao, Maxine Gaudreau.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dave Malinsky in 2011. Memorials may be sent to the library of the donor's choice.

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 16, 2020.