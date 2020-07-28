1/
Betty L. Duvall
Betty L. Duvall

Born: March 22, 1941

Died: July 26, 2020

Betty L. Duvall, 79, of Seneca, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Fox River Lutheran Cemetery.

Betty was born on March 22, 1941, in Ottawa, to Guyer and Ione (Nelson) Thompson. In 1963, she married George Duvall of Seneca who survives.

She had been employed as a waitress at Prairie Lake for over 20 years, then at Morris Country Club for more than 25 years, and she also was a substitute cook at Seneca High School. Betty loved her horses, sheep, and all of her pets.

Survivors include her husband, George; two daughters, Hazel (Stuart) Anderson of Marseilles and Rachel Duvall of Seneca; one brother, Eugene (Miriam) Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Doris (Thomas) Shelton and Loraine (Martin) Neurohr; two brothers-in-law, Norman and John Duvall; and her sister-in-law, Alice Kahler.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Joliet Area Hospice.


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
