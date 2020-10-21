Betty Simpson
Born: July 30, 1933
Died: October 17, 2020
Betty Simpson, age 87, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, October 17th at Pleasant View with her loving family at her side.
Private graveside services were held Tuesday, October 20th at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home was honored to serve the family.
Betty was born July 30, 1933 in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of Roy and Georgia (Hulse) Willis. She married Lanis Simpson September 1, 1953 in Ottawa. He preceded her in death January 8, 2019. She is survived by her children, Lanis (Debbie) Simpson, Jr. of Leland, Allen (Bobbie) Simpson of Bettendorf, Iowa, Robert (Claudia) Simpson of Holland, Michigan, Ginger Govero and Kevin (Sue) Simpson all of Ottawa. She also leaves grandchildren, Heather Green, Brandon Simpson, Chris Simpson, Charity Carson, Tom Govero, Jr., Sarah Budach, Kevin Simpson, Jr., Brandy Simpson, Courtney Simpson, Brianne Simpson and Amanda Simpson; twenty-one great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Willis, Jr. and Donald Willis; a sister, Anna Corrie; and a son-in-law, Tom Govero.
Betty was a long time member of the Salvation Army in Ottawa. She had served as manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store for many years. Betty was one to enjoy working on various craft projects. The time she treasured most was that spent with her family.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.