Beverly A. Scudder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly A. Scudder

Born: January 15, 1939

Died: May 25, 2020

Beverly A. Scudder, 81, of Streator passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence in Streator.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery in Toluca, Illinois. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Born January 15, 1939 in Toluca she was the daughter of Gladys Zenzen. She married Richard E. "Dick" Scudder on May 18, 1963 at St. Ann's Church in Toluca. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2002.

She is survived by daughters, Chris (Ben) Moore of Streator, Julie (Jeff) Kimes of Streator and Vickie Appel of Streator; sons, Steve Scudder of Bloomington, Jim Scudder of Streator, Lance (Tara) Scudder of Tamarac, Florida, Todd (Brenda Bean) Scudder of Streator and Gerry (Sarah) Scudder of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley) Scudder, Katie Smith, Teke Scudder, Tyler and Avery Kimes, Lauren, Hailey and Ritchie Scudder; Lucki Scudder, Ryelin and Landon Scudder; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Bernard) Fredericks of Wood Dale and Kay McKay of Minonk; a brother in law, Ralph (Kathy) Scudder of Streator and a sister in law, Donna Schultz of Streator.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband.

Born and raised in Toluca she attended St. Ann's Grade School and graduated from Toluca High School. She worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company for over 30 years retiring in 2002.

She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com

Solon-Telford Funeral Home

301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364 815-672-2320


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved