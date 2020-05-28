Beverly A. Scudder
Born: January 15, 1939
Died: May 25, 2020
Beverly A. Scudder, 81, of Streator passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence in Streator.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery in Toluca, Illinois. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Born January 15, 1939 in Toluca she was the daughter of Gladys Zenzen. She married Richard E. "Dick" Scudder on May 18, 1963 at St. Ann's Church in Toluca. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2002.
She is survived by daughters, Chris (Ben) Moore of Streator, Julie (Jeff) Kimes of Streator and Vickie Appel of Streator; sons, Steve Scudder of Bloomington, Jim Scudder of Streator, Lance (Tara) Scudder of Tamarac, Florida, Todd (Brenda Bean) Scudder of Streator and Gerry (Sarah) Scudder of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley) Scudder, Katie Smith, Teke Scudder, Tyler and Avery Kimes, Lauren, Hailey and Ritchie Scudder; Lucki Scudder, Ryelin and Landon Scudder; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Bernard) Fredericks of Wood Dale and Kay McKay of Minonk; a brother in law, Ralph (Kathy) Scudder of Streator and a sister in law, Donna Schultz of Streator.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband.
Born and raised in Toluca she attended St. Ann's Grade School and graduated from Toluca High School. She worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company for over 30 years retiring in 2002.
She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in My Web Times on May 28, 2020.