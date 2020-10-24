Beverly Ann aulabaugh



Died: October 21, 2020; Tullahoma, Tennessee



TULLAHOMA, Tennessee – Beverly Ann Aulabaugh, of Tullahoma, passed this life of Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at NHC Healthcare at the age of 84.



Mrs. Aulabaugh was born in Streator, IL to the late Harold and Anna Bakalar Barr. During her life, Mrs. Aulabaugh worked for Onize Glass, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Aulabaugh; and one brother, Harold Barr.



Mrs. Aulabaugh is survived by two daughters, Gayle Vincent, and Linda Lindberg and her husband, Andrew; one brother, Robert Barr and his wife, Katherine; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation for Mrs. Aulabaugh will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Bomar Cemetery in the Raus community.



For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Beverly's memory be made to either Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Cir., Tullahoma, TN 37388; or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church- 101 Trinity Dr. Streator, IL 61364.



Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





