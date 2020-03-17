|
|
Beverly Jean (Lowery) Fisher
Born: March 27, 1934; in Ottawa, IL
Died: March 13, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Beverly Jean (Lowery) Fisher, 85, passed away in the afternoon of Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa with Rev. David Daniel, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Summit View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Beverly was born on March 27, 1934 in Ottawa to Richard and Blanche (Nelson) Lowery. She married Harry W. Fisher on January 9, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church. He passed away on May 7, 2007. She had piano lessons starting at the age of four from Severne Yensco and later from Sister Benita, who was a big influence on Bev's life. She played piano for Sunday School at Trinity Lutheran Church when it was on Guthrie Street, and also sang in the choir under the direction of Ray McKeever. Bev sang in the OTHS Glee Club and Octet under the direction of John L. Hoff, and took voice lessons from Ida Chamberlin. She was an organist at Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Lawn, IL, Faith Lutheran Church in Harrison, AR, and occasional organist and pianist at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa.
She had the privilege of accompanying Rob Thomason on a CD of Hymns "For God So Loved." Bev sang in Gospel groups in Harrison, AR, over the years. In addition to her music career, she worked full time in accounting until she retired. Then she worked part time at the Boone County Adult Day Center and received her certificate as a Dementia Care Specialist from the Arkansas Department of Human Services. She also volunteered with music there.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League in Oak Lawn, Harrison, and Ottawa, and was a lifetime and charter member of the Ozark Heartland Arts and Crafts in Harrison.
She always thanked God for parents who provided the lessons in music, that was such a big part of her life. She volunteered with music at the Ottawa Day Center.
She is survived by her son Timothy (Bertha) Fisher, of Yorkville two granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, a daughter in law, Cheryl Fisher, two sisters in law Jo Ann (Bill) Greene, of Ottawa and Dorothy Lowery, of Watauga, TX, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry, a son Robert Fisher, two brothers Kenneth and Gordon Lowery, and a granddaughter Vanessa Fisher.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433