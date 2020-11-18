Bonnie Jean Delaney
Born: July 5, 1925; in Bruin, PA
Died: November 15, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Bonnie Jean Delaney, 95, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Funeral services will be private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
She was born July 5, 1925, in Bruin, PA, to Harold Sr. and Wyona (Hilliard) Saylor. On October 12, 1946, she married Bud Delaney who preceded her in death on February 11, 1991.
Bonnie was employed at an ammunition manufacturing plant in Pittsburgh, PA during WWII. Then, she was a homemaker and caretaker until her daughter, Debbie was raised. Later, she was employed by Snap-On for over 20 years until her retirement in 1987.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Bill Cooper of Marseilles; grandsons, Scott (Amy) Cooper of Marseilles and Pat (Abigal) Cooper of Ottawa; and seven great-grandchildren, Olyvia, Keegan, Delaney, McKenna, Jaxon, Finley, and Connor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Debbie Cooper who passed on May 4, 2009; two brothers, Bill Saylor and Harold Saylor Jr.; and five sisters, Thelma Burrows, Verda Saylor, Fern Saylor, Esther Jane Doubenspeck, and Norine McCall.
