Bonny Rankin
Born: September 25,1941; in Sandwich, IL
Died: April 4, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Bonny Rankin, 78, of Somonauk, IL passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. She was born September 25,1941 in Sandwich, IL, the daughter of Lewis and Gladys (Schule) Larson. She married Roger Rankin on July 4, 1991 in Somonauk, IL. Bonny was a member of Union Congregational Church in Somonauk and the Women of the Moose. She was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and cheered them on from the stands or from home. Most of all, Bonny loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Roger of Somonauk, IL; her children, Mike (Michelle) Vermeland of Wood Dale, IL, Vicki (John) Koester of Aurora, IL, Amy (Scott Titzel) Johnson of Sandwich, IL, Lori (Wayne) Rankin-Moore of Shorewood, IL, and Tara Neidigh of Leland, IL; her grandchildren, Ryan (Laura) Vermeland of St. Louis, MO, Amber (David) Elliott of Lexington, IL, Casey (Samantha) Mohr of Bloomington, IL, Alex Turner of Aurora, IL, Chelsea (Randy) Castellanos of Yorkville, IL, Alley Koester of Aurora, IL, Elissa (Craig) Simmerman of Battle Ground, IN, Derek (KT) Johnson of Eureka, IL, Cole Moore of Shorewood, IL, Caden Moore of Shorewood, IL, Maxwell Neidigh of Leland, and Abigail Neidigh of Leland, IL; her great grandchildren, Jentry Simmerman, Clay Simmerman, Aubrey Castellanos, Kaleb Elliott, Paityn Elliott, Mia Mohr, Eve Mohr, and Dez Vermeland; her brother, Lewis (Sue) J. Larson, Jr. of Somonauk, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Betty Allen.
Bonny's funeral service will be attended by family only, but guests are welcomed to join us online. Please go to our website below, go to Bonny's tribute, and click on photos/videos. You may also watch at our Facebook page or please call for assistance. Funeral Service in Bonny's honor will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL, with Rev. Theodore Engelsdorfer officiating. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Memorials may be directed to Open Door or the Somonauk Athletic Department. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com