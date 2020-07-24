OTTAWA - Brandon Robert McDonnell, age 9, of Ottawa, entered his heavenly home Wednesday, July 22nd after an 11-month battle with brain cancer with his loving family by his side.
Private family services will be held. Brandon will be interred in St. Columba Cemetery. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Brandon was born November 12, 2010 in Morris, Illinois, a son of William and Lisa (Wallin) McDonnell. He is survived by his adoring parents, Bill and Lisa; along with his best buddy and brother, Brady. Brandon will also be sadly missed by his grandparents, Mike and Cheryl Wallin of Minooka and Dan and Nancy McDonnell of Ottawa; and great-grandparents Don and Bev
Anderson of Minooka and Theresa Revelle of Ottawa.
Brandon was a member of St. Patrick Church in Ottawa. He would have been in the fourth grade at Wallace School this fall. Brandon loved Legos, playing basketball and anything pertaining to Star Wars. The time most enjoyable to him was being on the farm and being with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic in Peoria, IL where Brandon received his treatment. Checks may be made payable to CHOI Peds Hem/Onc and mailed to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic, 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637.
