Brandon Robert McDonnell
Brandon Robert McDonnell

Born: November 12, 2010

Died: July 22, 2020

OTTAWA – Brandon Robert McDonnell, age 9, of Ottawa, entered his heavenly home Wednesday, July 22nd after an 11-month battle with brain cancer with his loving family by his side.

Private family services will be held. Brandon will be interred in St. Columba Cemetery. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brandon was born November 12, 2010 in Morris, Illinois, a son of William and Lisa (Wallin) McDonnell. He is survived by his adoring parents, Bill and Lisa; along with his best buddy and brother, Brady. Brandon will also be sadly missed by his grandparents, Mike and Cheryl Wallin of Minooka and Dan and Nancy McDonnell of Ottawa; and great-grandparents Don and Bev Anderson of Minooka and Theresa Revelle of Ottawa.

Brandon was a member of St. Patrick Church in Ottawa. He would have been in the fourth grade at Wallace School this fall. Brandon loved Legos, playing basketball and anything pertaining to Star Wars. The time most enjoyable to him was being on the farm and being with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic in Peoria, IL where Brandon received his treatment. Checks may be made payable to CHOI Peds Hem/Onc and mailed to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic, 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637.

To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
