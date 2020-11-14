1/1
Breanna A. Dennis
Breanna A. Dennis

Born: March 26, 1999; in Streator, IL

Died: October 31, 2020; in Chicago, IL

Breanna A. Dennis, 21 of Streator passed away Saturday October 31, 2020 at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 3PM-6PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home with social distancing practices being followed and masks being worn. Cremation rites will follow services.

Breanna was born on March 26, 1999 in Streator to Miguel Tovalin and Mary Dennis.

Surviving is her mother, Mary Dennis of Owensboro, KY, father, Miguel Tovalin of Utah, sisters, Monica, Kaitlyn, Emma and Hope Dennis all of Streator, nephew, Emiliano Dennis of Streator, maternal grandmother, Donna Dennis and paternal grandmother, Shawn Tovalin both of Streator.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Carl Dennis, Sr. and paternal grandfather, Miguel Tovalin, Sr.

Breanna attended Woodland Grade School and graduated from Woodland High School in 2015.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
