Breanna A. DennisBorn: March 26, 1999; in Streator, ILDied: October 31, 2020; in Chicago, ILBreanna A. Dennis, 21 of Streator passed away Saturday October 31, 2020 at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago.A visitation will be held Wednesday from 3PM-6PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home with social distancing practices being followed and masks being worn. Cremation rites will follow services.Breanna was born on March 26, 1999 in Streator to Miguel Tovalin and Mary Dennis.Surviving is her mother, Mary Dennis of Owensboro, KY, father, Miguel Tovalin of Utah, sisters, Monica, Kaitlyn, Emma and Hope Dennis all of Streator, nephew, Emiliano Dennis of Streator, maternal grandmother, Donna Dennis and paternal grandmother, Shawn Tovalin both of Streator.She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Carl Dennis, Sr. and paternal grandfather, Miguel Tovalin, Sr.Breanna attended Woodland Grade School and graduated from Woodland High School in 2015.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703