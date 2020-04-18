|
Brenda Lee Voigts
Born: February 14, 1964; in Streator, IL
Died: April 15, 2020; in Flanagan, IL
Brenda Lee Voigts, 56 of Flanagan passed away Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery.
The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Brenda was born on February 14, 1964 in Streator to Marion and Karen (Parcher) Johnson. She married Ralph Voigts on May 2, 1985. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2009.
Surviving are children; Christopher (Katie) Voigts of Flanagan, Matthew (Amanda) Voigts of Aledo, Sarah (Divine Stenson) Voigts of Flanagan and Aubrey Voigts of Panama City, FL, grandchildren; Caden, Bentley, Neco, River, Isla, Zoey and Colton. Also surviving are her parents, Marion Johnson of Ancona, Karen Johnson of Long Point, sisters; Julie (Jon) Durdan of Ancona, Donna (Dave) Essington of Dwight, Andrea (Chris) Dye of Wenona, brothers, Brad (Bonnie) Johnson of Long Point, Coty Johnson of Long Point, several nieces and nephews, a very close and dear friend; Edward Hill of Flanagan, aunts; Dorothy (Mac) McDermaid of Streator, Judy Berry of Streator, Joyce Parcher of Streator, uncle Jim Parcher of Streator, great-aunts; Theresa Redfern of Streator and Rosemary Johnson of Long Point.
She is preceded in death by her husband, step-mother Joyce Johnson, paternal grandparents, Clarence and Maxine Johnson, and Mildred Johnson, maternal grandparents, Clayton and Alberta Parcher.
Brenda attended the Long Point Grade School and Woodland Grade School and graduated from Woodland High School in 1982. She was formerly employed as an Emergency Room Tech at St. James Hospital in Pontiac and while living in Tennessee she was a private care giver.
Memorials may be made in her name to either the Long Point Volunteer Fire Department or the Flanagan Fire Department.
