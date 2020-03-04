|
Brent L. Muffler
Born: August 26, 1946
Died: March 2, 2020
Brent L Muffler 73 of Serena,IL passed away Monday March 2, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wedron with Father John Waugh officiating on Friday March 6 at 10:00 am.
Visitation will be Thursday March 5 from 4pm to 7pm at Ottawa Funeral Home
Burial will be Serena Cemetery with military honors following mass. Luncheon will be served at Serena township building immediately following burial.
Brent was born August 26, 1946 in Serena IL to Leroy and Diane Mae (Morsch) Muffler. He married Lucille (Van Wassenhove) February 12 1972 at St. Mary's church; Tampico IL.
He graduated from Serena High School in 1964. He worked at AllSteel Inc. in Montgomery for 26 years. He farmed with his father and brother on the family farm while enjoying this enthusiasm for John Deere tractors. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1969 aboard the USS Holmes during the Vietnam war.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wedron, American Legion post 729 in Sheridan, and a contributing member of the American juvenile Diabetes Association and American Heart Association.
Brent spent 20 plus years with his wife at their winter home in Venice, Florida, enjoying soaking up the Florida sunshine while enjoying the company of countless friends while serving as Board President at the Golfview Condominium.
While fighting Diabetes for over 50 years of his life until the end, He prayed faithfully to God every night for his struggle and for the safety and health for his family.
He is survived by wife Lucille, son Paul (Tiffany) Muffler, his daughter Patricia Muffler, one brother Bruce (Annette) Muffler, sister Julie Muffler, and 2 grandchildren McKenna and Hunter Muffler along with many nephews and nieces.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Meta Korth.
Pallbearers will be McKenna Muffler Hunter Muffler Eric Muffler Thad Muffler Keith Muffler, and Patrick Korth.
Memorials can be directed to American Juvenile Diabetes association and American heart association.
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 4, 2020