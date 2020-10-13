Brieanna Boaz
Born: June 4, 1999; in Ottawa, IL
Died: October 11, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Brieanna Boaz, 21, of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, Pastor of Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery at a later date. Due to State of Illinois guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Brieanna was born on June 4, 1999 in Ottawa to David and Dianna (Dahlem) Boaz. She was a graduate of OTHS class of 2017. Brieanna worked for the Daily Times. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Brieanna loved YouTube and make-up.
She is survived by her parents, David and Dianna, two sisters, Lesley and Michaela, both of Ottawa, her God Son and nephew Theo, and her maternal grandmother, Eloise Barton.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David and Sandra (Acuff) Boaz, and her maternal grandfather, Fred Dahlem.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
