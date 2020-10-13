1/1
Brieanna Boaz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brieanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brieanna Boaz

Born: June 4, 1999; in Ottawa, IL

Died: October 11, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Brieanna Boaz, 21, of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, Pastor of Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery at a later date. Due to State of Illinois guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Brieanna was born on June 4, 1999 in Ottawa to David and Dianna (Dahlem) Boaz. She was a graduate of OTHS class of 2017. Brieanna worked for the Daily Times. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Brieanna loved YouTube and make-up.

She is survived by her parents, David and Dianna, two sisters, Lesley and Michaela, both of Ottawa, her God Son and nephew Theo, and her maternal grandmother, Eloise Barton.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David and Sandra (Acuff) Boaz, and her maternal grandfather, Fred Dahlem.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved