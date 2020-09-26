1/1
Bruce C. Tibbs
Bruce C. Tibbs

Born: December 13, 1934; in Suanemin, IL

Died: September 23, 2020; in Ottawa , IL

Bruce C. Tibbs, 85, of Streator passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Wednesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.

Private family burial will be at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac, Illinois.

Born December 13, 1934 in rural Saunemin he was the son of Roy and Nancy (Frye) Tibbs. He married Wilma S. Mear on March 5, 1955.

He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Wilma S. Tibbs of Streator; a daughter, Terri Shipman of Valley Springs, Arkansas; sons, Tom (Debby) Tibbs of Herscher and Tim (Robin) Tibbs of Gasville, Arkansas; and grandchildren, Steve (Mara) Meadows of Streator, Clayton Tibbs, Colin Tibbs and Carter Tibbs all of the Kankakee areas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Donahue; and brothers, Virgil, Robert and John Tibbs.

Born and raised in the rural Pontiac area he relocated to the Streator area years later.

Bruce was a Carpenter by trade and a very hard working man. He was a successful business owner in the Streator area for many years. He was a doting husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his loving family.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com


Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. It seems like the family has been going through so much lately. Wilma, Tim, Robin and the rest of the family, you're in my thoughts and prayers.
Kat
Friend
