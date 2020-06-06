Burl Taze Owens
Born: August 25, 1969
Died: June 2, 2020
Burl Taze Owens, 50, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following a motorcycle accident.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
He was born August 25, 1969, in Hinsdale, to Reuel and Elaine (Oldham) Owens.
Burl was a member of West Lisbon Church in Newark. He was a lifelong truck driver. Burl loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed playing computer games. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and caretaker.
He is survived by his son, Dalton Glover of Aurora; his mother, Elaine Owens of Newark; two sisters, Sandie (Gene) Beals of Collins, Iowa, and Julie Cochran of Newark; four brothers, Timothy (Teresa) Owens of Marseilles, Travis Owens of Montana, Jarvis (Crystal) Owens of Big Rock, and Alan (Shirley) Owens of Bolingbrook; his nieces and nephews, whom he was very close with; and his dog, Luna, his best friend.
He was preceded in death by his father.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Born: August 25, 1969
Died: June 2, 2020
Burl Taze Owens, 50, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following a motorcycle accident.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
He was born August 25, 1969, in Hinsdale, to Reuel and Elaine (Oldham) Owens.
Burl was a member of West Lisbon Church in Newark. He was a lifelong truck driver. Burl loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed playing computer games. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and caretaker.
He is survived by his son, Dalton Glover of Aurora; his mother, Elaine Owens of Newark; two sisters, Sandie (Gene) Beals of Collins, Iowa, and Julie Cochran of Newark; four brothers, Timothy (Teresa) Owens of Marseilles, Travis Owens of Montana, Jarvis (Crystal) Owens of Big Rock, and Alan (Shirley) Owens of Bolingbrook; his nieces and nephews, whom he was very close with; and his dog, Luna, his best friend.
He was preceded in death by his father.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 6, 2020.