Burl Taze Owens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Burl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burl Taze Owens

Born: August 25, 1969

Died: June 2, 2020

Burl Taze Owens, 50, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following a motorcycle accident.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He was born August 25, 1969, in Hinsdale, to Reuel and Elaine (Oldham) Owens.

Burl was a member of West Lisbon Church in Newark. He was a lifelong truck driver. Burl loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed playing computer games. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and caretaker.

He is survived by his son, Dalton Glover of Aurora; his mother, Elaine Owens of Newark; two sisters, Sandie (Gene) Beals of Collins, Iowa, and Julie Cochran of Newark; four brothers, Timothy (Teresa) Owens of Marseilles, Travis Owens of Montana, Jarvis (Crystal) Owens of Big Rock, and Alan (Shirley) Owens of Bolingbrook; his nieces and nephews, whom he was very close with; and his dog, Luna, his best friend.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved