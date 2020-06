Burl Taze OwensBorn: August 25, 1969Died: June 2, 2020Burl Taze Owens, 50, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following a motorcycle accident.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.He was born August 25, 1969, in Hinsdale, to Reuel and Elaine (Oldham) Owens.Burl was a member of West Lisbon Church in Newark. He was a lifelong truck driver. Burl loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed playing computer games. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and caretaker.He is survived by his son, Dalton Glover of Aurora; his mother, Elaine Owens of Newark; two sisters, Sandie (Gene) Beals of Collins, Iowa, and Julie Cochran of Newark; four brothers, Timothy (Teresa) Owens of Marseilles, Travis Owens of Montana, Jarvis (Crystal) Owens of Big Rock, and Alan (Shirley) Owens of Bolingbrook; his nieces and nephews, whom he was very close with; and his dog, Luna, his best friend.He was preceded in death by his father.In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com Seals-Campbell Funeral Home1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com