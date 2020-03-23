|
Calvin E. Phalen, 81, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Rev. John Patterson of Parkview Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL with military honors.
Calvin was born September 16, 1938, in Cedar Grove, WV, to Calvin E. Sr. and Pearl Marie (Higginbotham) Phalen. On June 11, 1961, he married Carol Jean Pell of Standard WV, who survives.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. He was employed by AT&T in corporate sales until his retirement. He was a founding member and deacon at Brainard Avenue Baptist Church in Countryside, IL for over thirty years. Calvin was a man who loved the Lord and loved his family. Although he is missed on this earth, he is now found in the arms of his Lord in heaven.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Carol; three children, Jill (John) Patterson of Marseilles, Brian (Lisa) Phalen of Hoffman Estates, and Robert (Allison) Phalen of Decator, GA; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Joelle, Justine, Noah, Samuel, Oliver, Ella, and Amelia; and two brothers, Robert Nathan and Ralph (Connie) Phalen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Phalen.
Memorials may be given to Parkview Baptist Church at 2659 E. 2350th Rd, Marseilles, IL 61341. Please sign our online guest book at www.sealscampbell.com.
