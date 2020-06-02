Carmen Hurtado
Carmen Hurtado

Born: June 29, 1933

Died: May 28, 2020

In Loving Memory, Carmen Hurtado, 86 On Thursday May 28, 2020, Carmen Hurtado, passed away at the age of 86 years.

She was born on June 29, 1933. She was a loving mother to Mike, Tony, Jorge and Patricia, and grandmother to Tyler, Nicholas, Paige, Natalie, and Ava.

Carmen will be eternally remembered by her friends and family. She was one of 7 children born in Chile of Alfonso Lopez and Rodolfina Acosta. Carmen will also be remembered by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and her close friends.

A consummate mother and homemaker, Carmen was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends.

Carmen had an unwavering catholic faith in God. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Streator, IL and the Church of the Nativity in Burke, VA.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
