Carol A. Edwards
Born: October 19, 1947
Died: April 13, 2020
Carol A. Edwards, 72, of Wenona, died April 13, 2020, at Heritage Health in Streator. Private funeral and burial will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona and St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona with the Franciscan Friars officiating. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Carol was born in Spring Valley on October 19, 1947 to Glenn and Irene (Naas) Harper. She married Dean T. Edwards on April 20, 1968. Carol was a homemaker and babysat for many years. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, The Alter and Rosary Society, and Wenona American Legion Auxiliary #8. She enjoyed playing cards with the Wenona and Lostant Women's Card Clubs and traveling with Dean whenever they could.
Carol is survived by her husband Dean of Wenona, two sons; Tom (Marcella) Edwards of Washburn and Scott (Cindy) Edwards of Toluca, six grandchildren; Diamond, Amanda, Zach, Taylor, and Wade Edwards, and Rachel Cook, two great grandchildren; Zailee and Kyce, two sisters; Joyce (Glenn) Jones of Wenona and Linda (Dan) Watson of Bourbonnais.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Tom, Scott, Zach, Taylor, and Wade Edwards and Glenn Jones.
