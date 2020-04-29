|
Carol Ann Brownless
Born: December 25, 1927
Died: April 27, 2020
Carol Ann Brownless (Hodgin) passed away peacefully in Omaha NE on April 27, 2020. She was born December 25, 1927 in Ottawa, IL to Major General Joseph Clifford and Ann Hodgin (Shea). She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn R. Brownless of Omaha, NE and her sisters Jeanne Marie Hampson of Ottawa and Martha Joan Boettcher of Healdsburg, CA.
Carol attended St. Columba's in Ottawa and graduated from Bradley University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. She is survived by her three loving children; Stephen Joseph Brownless (Jo Branch) of Surrey, UK, Jeanne Marie McBride (Peter McBride) of Golden, CO and David Michael Brownless of Omaha NE and her adored grandchildren Kathryn Lauren McBride (Josh Rashkin) and Kevin McBride in Colorado.